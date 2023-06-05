Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a skilled Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a full-time, hybrid contract position, offering the flexibility of remote work combined with on-site collaboration as required.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Analyse the functional requirements specifications and the process flow documents.

Maintaining traceability to the requirements, designing test scenarios and test cases

Attain test scenario approvals from the product owner, business analyst, and end users.

Specify and communicate test and data requirements and assist in preparing the test environment and data accordingly.

Execute the test cases against both newly delivered, and previously tested functionality (regression testing), and assist in their automation.

Assist the end users in executing their user acceptance testing.

The report, manage and retest defects.

Assist the test manager in test planning and execution of reporting activities.



Tools:

MS SQL

Atlassian JIRA (advantage)

API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI

Knowledge / Experience:

Some (4+ years) software testing experience or exposure within a business context.

End-to-end business process execution.

Best practices or industry standards in software testing (e.g., ISTQB).

Risk management / risk-based testing.

Interview availability: Soonest

Soonest Type of role: Contract

Contract Position: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, hybrid Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position