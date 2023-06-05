Vitality- Java Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Job Title: Java Developer

Location: Sandton

Job Type: Permanent

Our client is looking for a Java Developer who can assist in translating the CRS and PRS into executable code without errors. Finding effective software solutions to technical issues, ensuring that the application performs the functions as required by business and releasing source code with zero defects.

Areas of responsibility include:

Source Code:



Implement the Technical Specification using the relevant development language.

Produce source code by applying the DHS technical standards, and referencing the systems’ exposed sub processes.

Update the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress.

Consult with BA and Architect on technical issues encountered.

Document logic and comments inside code.

Document Database structure changes and rule changes.

Produce or update the configuration files.

Conduct Unit Testing:

Conduct unit testing, and fix any defects found.

Review error logs and provide BA with updates on fixes found in testing.

Consult and assist the BA in reviewing defects found in testing.

During Test Standby duties, handle any defects as raised in the testing process.

Release the source code with zero defects.

Client Relationship Management and Networking:

Ensuring alignment to business requirements, and building trust with clients by displaying managerial competence.

Understanding business requirements, business systems and process context, impact and risks.

Participating in client forums, MANCO, EXCO, planning/strategy sessions, reporting

Acting as Consultant to the internal client

Interfacing to other teams where required

Interfacing to external clients, vendors

Delivery and Support of Applications:

Management of activities within the SDLC (process owner)

Participating and enabling the business Prioritisation process

Scheduling and prioritisation of tasks and resources

Coordinate: Build, Test, Deliver, Fix, Change Requests

Capacity management: delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team members

Technical Capacity, Quality and Standards:

Ensures that the technical Application capacity exists for a particular set of systems (e.g. CRM)

Understanding business’ future requirements

Preventing technical issues from arising by proactive management

Produce and enable a Capacity Plan for the Application

Ensuring adherence to Quality, Standards, SLA adherence, adherence to PM and SDLC standards

Making recommendations for the improvement of the SDLC, PM or ITIL processes

Personal Attributes and Skills

Competencies:

Drives Results

Values Driven

Optimistic

Learns on the Fly

Resilient

Instils Trust

People Savvy

Drives Results

Problem Solver

Technical Skills:

SDLC. Unit Testing. Database structure design. Technical Change Control.

Java, SQL, Oracle, WebLogic, C, XML, Hibernate, Spring Framework

Business Writing,

Software development within SDLC.

Data Modelling

SOAP, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

Broad Java/J2EE Pattern knowledge

JSP, html, Struts experience

Java Batch Scheduling (eg. Flux, Quartz) experience

Java EE 5 & 6 experience

EJB 3 & EJB 2 experience

Behavioural Skills:

Passionate about technology and development.

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Able to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high level requirements.

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work with minimal supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualification:

Matric with English and Maths

BSc Computer Sciences/ Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

Formal Java Qualification (Advantageous)

Experience:

A minimum of 3 years Java systems development experience

Java EE knowledge and experience

Desired Skills:

JAVA

SOAP

XML

Learn more/Apply for this position