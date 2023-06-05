Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 5, 2023

Web Developer
Qualifications:

  • Higher-level (GS) degree in Web Application Development.
  • Relevant Web Development certifications
  • 0-1 years’ experience in related field.
  • Speak English fluently.

Experience:

  • 1 years of experience.

Responsibilities

  • Our client is looking to hire web developer graduates, with or without experience who are passionate about the industry and that strive to create meaningful experiences for clients.
  • You must be creative and innovative in order to bring the brief and concepts to life through developing and designing effective and innovative websites.
  • You must have good project management and communication skills in order to collaborate with different team members and departments in order to create, maintain and update websites.
  • Further, you must be able to do research, as well as have the motivation to continually improve themselves by keeping up-to date with latest trends within their field.

Desired Skills:

  • Web designing
  • Web Application
  • Developing

