Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Web Developer
Qualifications:
- Higher-level (GS) degree in Web Application Development.
- Relevant Web Development certifications
- 0-1 years’ experience in related field.
- Speak English fluently.
Experience:
- 1 years of experience.
Responsibilities
- Our client is looking to hire web developer graduates, with or without experience who are passionate about the industry and that strive to create meaningful experiences for clients.
- You must be creative and innovative in order to bring the brief and concepts to life through developing and designing effective and innovative websites.
- You must have good project management and communication skills in order to collaborate with different team members and departments in order to create, maintain and update websites.
- Further, you must be able to do research, as well as have the motivation to continually improve themselves by keeping up-to date with latest trends within their field.
Desired Skills:
- Web designing
- Web Application
- Developing