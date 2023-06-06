Our client is hiring a Business Analyst who will support their Product Teams by creating requirements documents, from business requirements all the way to functional requirements and technical requirements if needed.
To be successful, you should have a strong understanding of data and data analysis, playing a key role in understanding problems that customers are facing by using your data analysis skills.
Qualification required:
- National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science advantageous
Experience required:
- BA with investment experience such as unit trusts, offshore investments, endowments, share trading.
- Financial project experience, tax, regulatory reporting, data pipeline experience
- Data sources in from various data providers e.g authorised custodians and staging data
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software