Business Analyst

Our client is hiring a Business Analyst who will support their Product Teams by creating requirements documents, from business requirements all the way to functional requirements and technical requirements if needed.

To be successful, you should have a strong understanding of data and data analysis, playing a key role in understanding problems that customers are facing by using your data analysis skills.

Qualification required:

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science advantageous

Experience required:

BA with investment experience such as unit trusts, offshore investments, endowments, share trading.

Financial project experience, tax, regulatory reporting, data pipeline experience

Data sources in from various data providers e.g authorised custodians and staging data

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position