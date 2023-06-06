Business Analyst – Employee Benefits Experience

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for a Business Analyst with Employee Benefits experience to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

  • This Role entails extensive User Story compilation and workshops with Business

  • This candidate MUST HAVE “Employee Benefit” experience in the Insurance Industry.

  • This candidate must have BA experience with a minimum of at least 6 year BA experience with relevant BA Certification or relevant qualifications

  • The candidate must illustrate Project experience in writing SOPs with examples of SOPs written

  • Use of Azure Dev Ops and Confluence for User Story compilation

  • Use of Visio for process mapping

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position