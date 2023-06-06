Business Analyst – Employee Benefits Experience

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.
We are searching for a Business Analyst with Employee Benefits experience to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.
- This Role entails extensive User Story compilation and workshops with Business
- This candidate MUST HAVE “Employee Benefit” experience in the Insurance Industry.
- This candidate must have BA experience with a minimum of at least 6 year BA experience with relevant BA Certification or relevant qualifications
- The candidate must illustrate Project experience in writing SOPs with examples of SOPs written
- Use of Azure Dev Ops and Confluence for User Story compilation
- Use of Visio for process mapping
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML