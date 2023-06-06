Business Analyst – Employee Benefits Experience

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for a Business Analyst with Employee Benefits experience to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

This Role entails extensive User Story compilation and workshops with Business

This candidate MUST HAVE “Employee Benefit” experience in the Insurance Industry.

experience in the Insurance Industry. This candidate must have BA experience with a minimum of at least 6 year BA experience with relevant BA Certification or relevant qualifications

with relevant BA Certification or relevant qualifications The candidate must illustrate Project experience in writing SOPs with examples of SOPs written

with examples of SOPs written Use of Azure Dev Ops and Confluence for User Story compilation

Use of Visio for process mapping

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

