Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in CIT is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager who will be responsible for executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards. The BI manager will also work closely with business executives and stakeholders in other departments to identify, recommend, develop, implement, and support analytics solutions to deliver essential information to allow for better management decisions.

Responsibilities:

Set the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility

Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.

Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices

Lead Analysis and Planning Activities

Set the Design for your Area of Responsibility

Lead Implementation and Execution Activities

Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.

Ensure data integrity is preserved through data accuracy, consistency, completeness and timeliness

People Management

Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting – the team is responsible for producing

Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale

Desired Skills:

Data Warehousing

Business Analyst

Budget planning

Data Visualization

Business Intelligence tools

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

