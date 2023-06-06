Cloud Data Engineer – 2

Elevate Your Career as a Cloud Data Engineer in the Dynamic World of Banking!
Embrace Flexibility, Embrace Innovation – Join our Team and Transform Financial Data in a Hybrid Work Model!
As a Cloud Data Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining data solutions in the cloud. You’ll work with teams across different disciplines to implement new technology and build new systems that support our business goals. You will use your technical expertise as well as your creativity to think through problems creatively and come up with innovative ways of solving them. Your experience working in an Agile environment is preferred but not required.
Requirements
- Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions
- Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs
- Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements
- Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications
- Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow
- Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster
- Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring
- Use Python for debugging and custom data mining
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- 8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design
- 8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling
- 5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance
- Abinitio
- Azure Cloud Data Engineers,
- Hadoop
- HD Insight
- ADF
- ADB
- PostgreSQL
- DB2
- Netezza
Desired Skills:
- hadoop
- postgres
- db2
- data engineer