Cloud Data Engineer – 2 – Gauteng Sandown

Elevate Your Career as a Cloud Data Engineer in the Dynamic World of Banking!

Embrace Flexibility, Embrace Innovation – Join our Team and Transform Financial Data in a Hybrid Work Model!

As a Cloud Data Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining data solutions in the cloud. You’ll work with teams across different disciplines to implement new technology and build new systems that support our business goals. You will use your technical expertise as well as your creativity to think through problems creatively and come up with innovative ways of solving them. Your experience working in an Agile environment is preferred but not required.

Requirements

Develops, tests and deploys information extraction, analysis and management solutions

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs

Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements

Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications

Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster

Manages the day to day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance and monitoring

Use Python for debugging and custom data mining

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design

8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling

5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance

Abinitio

Azure Cloud Data Engineers,

Hadoop

HD Insight

ADF

ADB

PostgreSQL

DB2

Netezza

Desired Skills:

hadoop

postgres

db2

data engineer

