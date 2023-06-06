Cobol Developer

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.

Cobol Developer (Backend)

Purpose Statement

Responsible for task design and task & project development of the Bank Back-End applications according to specifications.

Experience (Minimum)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology.

Knowledge (Minimum)

IT systems development processes.

Application development.

Standards and governance.

Testing practices.

Banking systems environment.

Knowledge (Ideal)

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes).

Solid Understanding

Banking business model.

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

Skills

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Influencing Skills.

Negotiation skills.

Facilitation Skills.

Presentation Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking Skills.

Attention to Detail.

Planning, organising and coordination skills

