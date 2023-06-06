One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.
Cobol Developer (Backend)
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for task design and task & project development of the Bank Back-End applications according to specifications.
Experience (Minimum)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.
Qualifications (Ideal)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology.
Knowledge (Minimum)
- IT systems development processes.
- Application development.
- Standards and governance.
- Testing practices.
- Banking systems environment.
Knowledge (Ideal)
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes).
Solid Understanding
- Banking business model.
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).
Skills
- Communications Skills.
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
- Influencing Skills.
- Negotiation skills.
- Facilitation Skills.
- Presentation Skills.
- Analytical Skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Commercial Thinking Skills.
- Attention to Detail.
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
