Cobol Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 6, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.
Cobol Developer (Backend)
Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for task design and task & project development of the Bank Back-End applications according to specifications.

Experience (Minimum)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology.

Knowledge (Minimum)

  • IT systems development processes.
  • Application development.
  • Standards and governance.
  • Testing practices.
  • Banking systems environment.

Knowledge (Ideal)

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes).

Solid Understanding

  • Banking business model.
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

Skills

  • Communications Skills.
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.
  • Influencing Skills.
  • Negotiation skills.
  • Facilitation Skills.
  • Presentation Skills.
  • Analytical Skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Commercial Thinking Skills.
  • Attention to Detail.
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

