Data Architect

Role Overview:

We are looking for an experienced data architect to join our team. Your responsibility would be to develop, optimize and oversee the company’s conceptual and logical data systems. This will also include preparing architect reports, monitoring the system and supervising system migrations. The ideal candidate must have proven experience in data analysis and management with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

What you will do:

Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.

Examine and identify database structural necessities by evaluating client operations, applications, and programming.

Assess database implementation procedures to ensure they comply with internal and external regulations.

Install and organize information systems to guarantee functionality.

Prepare accurate database design and architecture reports for management and executive teams

Oversee migration of data from legacy systems to new solutions

Monitor the system performance by performing regular tests, troubleshooting and integrating new features.

Recommend solutions to improve new and existing database systems

What you need to have:

Degree in Computer Science, computer engineering or related

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Analyst or similar role.

Proficiency in MongoDB, Hadoop and other database modelling and management tools

Familiarity with data visualization tools

Strong knowledge of database structure systems and data mining

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Data Architecture

Data Analyst

MongoDB

Hadoop

Physical data model

Data Integration

