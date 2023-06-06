Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for experienced Ab Initio Data Engineers to join our team. The requirements are:
- Ab Initio
- Data Factory (for faster movement of data) would be highly beneficial
- GDE
- Metadata
- DQ
- Conduct It
- Express It
- Control Centre
- MetaData Hub
- Cloud
- Business Rules Engine (coupled with Express It)
Have you done dependency analysis?
How do you clear it in the code? Give an example.
What version of Ab Initio have you done your work on? (Version 4 and greater is ideal)
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Ab Initio
- Data Factory