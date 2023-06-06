Data Manager

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To serve as the Data Management subject matter expert, setting quality standards, testing protocols and controls relating to Data Management in place for the business.

* To provide direction on ‘how best’ to achieve the Data Management Enterprise strategy and provide specialist technical support and expertise, products and toolsets to Data Services and the Bank as a whole.

Experience

Minimum:

* At least 5 – 7 years’ proven technical experience in: Project and task planning and execution at a large scale within a complex and dynamic environment.

* Proven experience within one or more of the Data Governance and Data Management portfolios.

* Experience implementing and managing Data Management tools.

* Management experience in a team-oriented workplace

* Proven track record of business relationship management, especially at a Senior/Executive level

* Experience with DAMA principles

Ideal:

* Experience preferably gained in a financial environment

* Practical experience in applying Agile way of working methodologies

* Implementing Data Management toolsets

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

* Data Product Life Cycle.

* Agile principles and methodology.

* Understanding of end-to-end D&A environments, including Data Governance & Management, Data Warehouse, and Business Intelligence.

* Industry leading data governance and management practices (including DAMA-DMBOK principles).

* Familiar with regulatory requirements such as RDARR, POPI, GDPR, PCI DSS and Data Product Life Cycle.

Ideal:

* Knowledge of data and analytics within the banking or finance industry

* Formulation of Data Management metrics

* Information systems and information system architecture

* Workflow and process re-engineering

* TOGAF

* Knowledge of Cloud and on-premises data solutions (AWS preferred)

Skills

* Numerical Reasoning skills

* Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

* Business writing skills

* Change Management Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Metadata

Data Management

Data Quality

Strategy

Governance

AWS

