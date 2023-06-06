Desktop Support Engineer

Jun 6, 2023

We are recruiting a Desktop Support Engineer to join our team on a 9 months contract.

This is a fixed term contract. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract opportunity before you apply below.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Call Management

  • Desktop Support

  • Mobile device Support

  • Fault finding/troubleshooting

  • User satisfaction, training, knowledge sharing, remote and telephonic support, problem-solving and documentation

Preferred Qualifications:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • MCSE

  • ITILv4

  • A+, N+ and S+

Experience required:

  • 2-5 years’ customer service delivery; basic Server network support.

  • Knowledge and support on Desktop, Notebook, Printers and Smartphone

  • Generalist Go-getter.

Work environment:

  • Offices, Plant environment.

Physical Demands:

  • Sitting, Lifting, Bending

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position