Desktop Support Engineer

We are recruiting a Desktop Support Engineer to join our team on a 9 months contract.

This is a fixed term contract. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract opportunity before you apply below.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Call Management

Desktop Support

Mobile device Support

Fault finding/troubleshooting

User satisfaction, training, knowledge sharing, remote and telephonic support, problem-solving and documentation

Preferred Qualifications:

National Senior Certificate

MCSE

ITILv4

A+, N+ and S+

Experience required:

2-5 years’ customer service delivery; basic Server network support.

Knowledge and support on Desktop, Notebook, Printers and Smartphone

Generalist Go-getter.

Work environment:

Offices, Plant environment.

Physical Demands:

Sitting, Lifting, Bending

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position