We are recruiting a Desktop Support Engineer to join our team on a 9 months contract.
This is a fixed term contract. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract opportunity before you apply below.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Call Management
- Desktop Support
- Mobile device Support
- Fault finding/troubleshooting
- User satisfaction, training, knowledge sharing, remote and telephonic support, problem-solving and documentation
Preferred Qualifications:
- National Senior Certificate
- MCSE
- ITILv4
- A+, N+ and S+
Experience required:
- 2-5 years’ customer service delivery; basic Server network support.
- Knowledge and support on Desktop, Notebook, Printers and Smartphone
- Generalist Go-getter.
Work environment:
- Offices, Plant environment.
Physical Demands:
- Sitting, Lifting, Bending
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML