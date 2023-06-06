ERP Systems Administrator – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a company with branches nationwide. They supply and distribute renewable energy products. They are looking for a Systems Administrator in Cape Town with an excellent understanding of ERP (Acumatica) to provide first line support to users.

We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Systems Administrator.

Duties and Responsibilities:

| First line support for Acumatica ERP.

| Scope business processes and drafting of Business requirement specifications document.

| Report and form customization.

| Business analysis and tailoring of software solutions.

| Business process design and documentation.

| Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.

| Constant refreshing of training badges.

| Effective communication with Team, Technical Manager and CIO.

| Conduct user training and prepare training guides.

| New feature testing.

Requirements:

| 5 to 10 years’ relevant experience.

| Understanding of ERP financial systems.

| Experienced in Business and Process analysis.

| Knowledgeable in MS Products.

| Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow.

| Consulting or experience in a similar position.

| Good numerical, analytical and work evaluation skills.

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

acumatica

erp

financial systems

business processes

analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position