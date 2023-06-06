ERP Systems Administrator – Cape Town

Our client is a company with branches nationwide. They supply and distribute renewable energy products. They are looking for a Systems Administrator in Cape Town with an excellent understanding of ERP (Acumatica) to provide first line support to users.
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Systems Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities:
| First line support for Acumatica ERP.
| Scope business processes and drafting of Business requirement specifications document.
| Report and form customization.
| Business analysis and tailoring of software solutions.
| Business process design and documentation.
| Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.
| Constant refreshing of training badges.
| Effective communication with Team, Technical Manager and CIO.
| Conduct user training and prepare training guides.
| New feature testing.
Requirements:
| 5 to 10 years’ relevant experience.
| Understanding of ERP financial systems.
| Experienced in Business and Process analysis.
| Knowledgeable in MS Products.
| Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow.
| Consulting or experience in a similar position.
| Good numerical, analytical and work evaluation skills.
Desired Skills:
- acumatica
- erp
- financial systems
- business processes
- analysis