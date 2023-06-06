Full Stack C# Software Engineer (Remote)

We are looking for Fullstack C# Developers with Angular/React/Vue front-end framework experience to design, develop and implement software solutions and mobile android applications and to co-ordinate within a team of different individuals who are working on different parts of the solution’s architecture. The position is within one of SA’s largest tech consulting firms who service large local and global corporates. If you are a problem solver that is committed to sophisticated design, this position is for you.
Key Responsibilities:
- Ability to adhere to coding Standards and knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines
- Ability to define quality in context of software development
- Understanding basic coding concepts
- Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access
- Understanding coding concepts and constructs
- Understanding of OOP
- Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design
- Design principles and architectural and design patterns
- Concepts such as IoC
- SDLC
- Agile/Waterfall methodologies
- Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques
Requirements
- 4-7 years working experience
- Bachelor degree in related field (Advantageous)
- Relevant software development certifications
Tech Stack
- HTML / CSS / JS
- .NET specific will include: MVC / WCF / WPF / Entity Framework or Dappa
- .NetCore
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
- Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova
- Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud
- DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CI
- HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS
- Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring
- JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy
- Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle
- Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber
- Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries
- Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift
Desired Skills:
- C# Developer
- Full Stack Developer
- OOP
- SDLC
- C# Stack
- .Net