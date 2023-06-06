Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions.

You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design.

Being familiar with Agile methodologies would prove advantageous.

Qualifications:

Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Development from a recognised tertiary institution

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a software developer

Skills and Languages:

C# .Net (.net core is advantageous)

A Good Understanding of Web API

A Good Understanding of Entity Framework (LINQ / LAMDA)

Front End Development

HTML, Javascript and CSS

An understanding of frameworks such as Bootstrap / Foundation

An understanding of [URL Removed] (Advantageous)

Source Control

Understanding of GIT Repositories

SQL

General CRUD

Stored Procedures

Functions

SSRS (Advantageous)

Dev Tools / Systems

Visual Studio / Visual Code

SQL Management Studio

JIRA (Advantageous)

NPM / YARN (Advantageous)

Mobile App Development (Optional / Advantageous)

Cordova / PhoneGap

Swift / Objective C

Personal Attributes

Candidate must be able to interact and work in a dynamic team

Good written and verbal communicator with a positive attitude

Able to deliver accurate work within required deadlines

Self-motivated and able to work independently and productively

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Pro-active and takes on responsibility

Able to use initiative and be creative in finding solutions

Willingness to learn new tools and applications

Responsibilities

Work with development teams and product managers to conceptualise and create software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design (web-based)

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software

Build applications with a Responsive Design

Write technical documentation

Work with seniors to improve software

Write queries for stats and reports (T-SQL)

