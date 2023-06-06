Full Stack Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions.
You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design.
Being familiar with Agile methodologies would prove advantageous.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Development from a recognised tertiary institution
Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a software developer
Skills and Languages:
C# .Net (.net core is advantageous)
- A Good Understanding of Web API
- A Good Understanding of Entity Framework (LINQ / LAMDA)
- Front End Development
- HTML, Javascript and CSS
- An understanding of frameworks such as Bootstrap / Foundation
- An understanding of [URL Removed] (Advantageous)
Source Control
- Understanding of GIT Repositories
SQL
- General CRUD
- Stored Procedures
- Functions
- SSRS (Advantageous)
Dev Tools / Systems
- Visual Studio / Visual Code
- SQL Management Studio
- JIRA (Advantageous)
- NPM / YARN (Advantageous)
Mobile App Development (Optional / Advantageous)
- Cordova / PhoneGap
- Swift / Objective C
Personal Attributes
- Candidate must be able to interact and work in a dynamic team
- Good written and verbal communicator with a positive attitude
- Able to deliver accurate work within required deadlines
- Self-motivated and able to work independently and productively
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Pro-active and takes on responsibility
- Able to use initiative and be creative in finding solutions
- Willingness to learn new tools and applications
Responsibilities
- Work with development teams and product managers to conceptualise and create software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design (web-based)
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software
- Build applications with a Responsive Design
- Write technical documentation
- Work with seniors to improve software
- Write queries for stats and reports (T-SQL)
Desired Skills:
- C# .Net
- Full Stack Developer
- Web API
- (LINQ / LAMDA)
- HTML
- Javascript and CSS