Full Stack Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 6, 2023

Our client is looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce scalable software solutions.
You will be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design.
Being familiar with Agile methodologies would prove advantageous.
Qualifications:

  • Relevant Diploma or Degree in Software Development from a recognised tertiary institution

Experience:

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a software developer

Skills and Languages:
C# .Net (.net core is advantageous)

  • A Good Understanding of Web API
  • A Good Understanding of Entity Framework (LINQ / LAMDA)
  • Front End Development
  • HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • An understanding of frameworks such as Bootstrap / Foundation
  • An understanding of [URL Removed] (Advantageous)

Source Control

  • Understanding of GIT Repositories

SQL

  • General CRUD
  • Stored Procedures
  • Functions
  • SSRS (Advantageous)

Dev Tools / Systems

  • Visual Studio / Visual Code
  • SQL Management Studio
  • JIRA (Advantageous)
  • NPM / YARN (Advantageous)

Mobile App Development (Optional / Advantageous)

  • Cordova / PhoneGap
  • Swift / Objective C

Personal Attributes

  • Candidate must be able to interact and work in a dynamic team
  • Good written and verbal communicator with a positive attitude
  • Able to deliver accurate work within required deadlines
  • Self-motivated and able to work independently and productively
  • Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Pro-active and takes on responsibility
  • Able to use initiative and be creative in finding solutions
  • Willingness to learn new tools and applications

Responsibilities

  • Work with development teams and product managers to conceptualise and create software solutions
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design (web-based)
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software
  • Build applications with a Responsive Design
  • Write technical documentation
  • Work with seniors to improve software
  • Write queries for stats and reports (T-SQL)

Desired Skills:

  • C# .Net
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Web API
  • (LINQ / LAMDA)
  • HTML
  • Javascript and CSS

