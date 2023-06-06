Full Stack Java Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for Fullstack Java Developers to build Java based solutions from back-end to front-end and co-ordinate within a team of different individuals who are working on different parts of the solution’s architecture. The position is within one of SA’s largest tech consulting firms who service large local and global corporates. If you are a problem solver that is committed to sophisticated design, this position is for you.
We are looking for Fullstack Java Developers to build Java based solutions from back-end to front-end and co-ordinate within a team of different individuals who are working on different parts of the solution’s architecture. The position is within one of SA’s largest tech consulting firms who service large local and global corporates. If you are a problem solver that is committed to sophisticated design, this position is for you.
Competencies and Knowledge:
- Knowledge of and the ability to adhere to industry coding Standards
- A comprehensive understanding of SDLC
- Experienced in working in Agile/Waterfall environments
- Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques
- Ability to define quality in the context of software development
- Understanding of OOP
- A clear and comprehensive understanding of various coding concepts and constructs
Educational Requirements:
- 4-7 years working experience
- Bachelor degree in related field (Advantageous)
- Relevant software development certifications
Tech Stack:
- HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS
- Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring
- JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy
- Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle
- Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber
- Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries
- Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
- Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova
- Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud
- DevOps: Jenkins / Bamboo / Gitlab CIBuild & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle
- Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber
NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- Full Stack Developer
- Java
- Angular
- Automation Testing
- Microservices