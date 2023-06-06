Full Stack Java Developer (Hybrid)

We are looking for Fullstack Java Developers to build Java based solutions from back-end to front-end and co-ordinate within a team of different individuals who are working on different parts of the solution’s architecture. The position is within one of SA’s largest tech consulting firms who service large local and global corporates. If you are a problem solver that is committed to sophisticated design, this position is for you.

Competencies and Knowledge:

Knowledge of and the ability to adhere to industry coding Standards

A comprehensive understanding of SDLC

Experienced in working in Agile/Waterfall environments

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques

Ability to define quality in the context of software development

Understanding of OOP

A clear and comprehensive understanding of various coding concepts and constructs

Educational Requirements:

4-7 years working experience

Bachelor degree in related field (Advantageous)

Relevant software development certifications

Tech Stack:

HTML / CSS / JS / Angular 2 or later / ReactJS

Java including: Java SE / Java EE / Hibernate/ JPA / Spring

JVM Languages: Kotlin / Groovy

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle

Testing: JUnit / Selenium / Mockito / Cucumber

Microservices: Spring Boot / Vert.X / Micronaut / Netflix OSS libraries

Containerisation: Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Mobile: Android / IOS / Ionic / React Native / Cordova

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

