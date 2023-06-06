Functional Specialist – Financials

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

To backfill for current incumbents performing functional operational support in the following Financial moduleso

Fixed Assets

Accounts receivable

General Ledger

Accounts Payable

Projects

I-Expenseso Asset Tracking

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

Five to eight years’ experience in Financials.

Desired Skills:

Client orientation

Time and work management.

Contributing to team success

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Competencies:

– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.

– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).

– Client orientation.

– Decision-making.

– Time and work management.

– Problem-solving and analysis.

– Contributing to team success

