Functional Specialist – Financials

The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- To backfill for current incumbents performing functional operational support in the following Financial moduleso
- Fixed Assets
- Accounts receivable
- General Ledger
- Accounts Payable
- Projects
-
I-Expenseso Asset Tracking
-
Minimum qualification required:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
- Five to eight years’ experience in Financials.
Desired Skills:
- Client orientation
- Time and work management.
- Contributing to team success
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Competencies:
– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
– Client orientation.
– Decision-making.
– Time and work management.
– Problem-solving and analysis.
– Contributing to team success