Functional Specialist – Financials – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jun 6, 2023

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

  • To backfill for current incumbents performing functional operational support in the following Financial moduleso
  • Fixed Assets
  • Accounts receivable
  • General Ledger
  • Accounts Payable
  • Projects

  • I-Expenseso Asset Tracking

  • Minimum qualification required:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
  • Five to eight years’ experience in Financials.

Desired Skills:

  • Client orientation
  • Time and work management.
  • Contributing to team success

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Competencies:
– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
– Client orientation.
– Decision-making.
– Time and work management.
– Problem-solving and analysis.
– Contributing to team success

