Graduate Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind supply chain industry company!
Recruiting a dynamic Junior Developer working in a Development Team with an open culture and system first mentality. The environment is Google Cloud Platform (GCP) base with a strong commitment to defining and solving client requirements.
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R27 500.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)
- Completed MCSD – highly beneficial
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license
Responsibilities:
Skills:
- C# Programming
- Recursion knowledge / experience – essential
- Javascript
- Net
- ASP Classic
- Linq to SQL
- SSAS / SSRS / SSIS
- SQL and TSQL scripting
- SQL Database Design
- Net 2.0 to 4.0
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Recursion
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree