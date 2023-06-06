Graduate Software Developer

Graduate Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind supply chain industry company!

Recruiting a dynamic Junior Developer working in a Development Team with an open culture and system first mentality. The environment is Google Cloud Platform (GCP) base with a strong commitment to defining and solving client requirements.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R27 500.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)

Completed MCSD – highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Responsibilities:

Skills:

C# Programming

Recursion knowledge / experience – essential

Javascript

Net

ASP Classic

Linq to SQL

SSAS / SSRS / SSIS

SQL and TSQL scripting

SQL Database Design

Net 2.0 to 4.0

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

C#

Recursion

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position