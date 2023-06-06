Our client, who is looking for a specialist and experienced mid – senior level i/OS Mobile Developer, is a niche tech company based in Centurion, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security. The position is hybrid, requiring 2-3 days in office per week.
Our client, who is looking for a specialist and experienced mid – senior level i/OS Mobile Developer, is a niche tech company based in Centurion, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security. They have products deployed in over 12 countries and they work closely with their partners to solve real world problems with technology. Their culture is very inclusive, and employees are involved in cross functional business development and operations. This company is a tech heaven with original products being built on the back of integrity, trust and the massive responsibility of privacy protection on an international scale involving high profile companies. The position is hybrid, requiring 2-3 days in office per week.
Required Competencies:
- Programming language expertise : Swift, Objective-C (advantage).
- Experience using IDEs : AppCode, CodeRunner, Xcode.
- Experience with app development frameworks : AVFoundation, RxSwift, UIKit etc.
- Familiarity with Apple OS frameworks : Core Animation, Core Data, Core Graphics, Core Text
- Knowledge of UI and UX design principles
- Knowledge of storyboards
- Skilled in source control
- Experience with full-cycle mobile app development in iOS.
- Ability to integrate APIs and RESTful web services for mobile apps
- Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools : Jenkins, GitLab
- Agile workmanagement tools : Jira/YouTrack
- Cryptography (advantage).
- Good communication skillsTeam player attitude
Basic Requirements:
- You must be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans
- Matric (Grade 12) is required
- Basic Microsoft Excel skills are required
- Own transport and a valid driver’s license
- Chronological stable employment history
- You should be able to provide contactable references
