Our client in the CIT industry is lookiing for a Information Security Analyst L2 who will Conduct all activities related to technology risks and remediations to protect the company ecosystem from potential threats including partnering with the company Employees and vendors to drive a Cyber security conscious.
- Support Technology Transformation & Innovation in your area of responsibility
- Support on Analysis & Planning Activities
- Support the Design for your area of responsibilityImplementation & Execution within mandate
- Risk & Quality Management within one’s area of responsibilityCreate awareness of IT Security good practices to the relevant stakeholders through communication and training
- Adhere to Process and Policy
- Drive compliance of the audit framework
- Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre
- Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high moral Lead as an Ambassador and executor of Change
Desired Skills:
- Information security
- CISSP
- ETHICAL HACKING
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree