Information Security Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the CIT industry is lookiing for a Information Security Analyst L2 who will Conduct all activities related to technology risks and remediations to protect the company ecosystem from potential threats including partnering with the company Employees and vendors to drive a Cyber security conscious.

Support Technology Transformation & Innovation in your area of responsibility

Support on Analysis & Planning Activities

Support the Design for your area of responsibilityImplementation & Execution within mandate

Risk & Quality Management within one’s area of responsibilityCreate awareness of IT Security good practices to the relevant stakeholders through communication and training

Adhere to Process and Policy

Drive compliance of the audit framework

Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high moral Lead as an Ambassador and executor of Change

Desired Skills:

Information security

CISSP

ETHICAL HACKING

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

