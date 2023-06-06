Our client in the CIT industry is looking for an Information Security Officer who will be Accountable to deliver upon the strategic direction that has been set in protecting the company tech and data. This includes being a key partner in the design of success factors, solutions and compliance.
Responsibilities:
- Implement the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility
- Execute Analysis & Planning Activities
- Implement the Design for your Area of Responsibility
- Implement & Execute on activities within your area of responsibility
- Financial Management
- Risk & Quality Management
- Drive the proactive audit framework and compliance
- Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the IT end user and technical community
- People Management
- Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre
- Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale
Desired Skills:
- Risk Management
- Information Security Risk Management
- ISACA
- Security controls
- CISA
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree