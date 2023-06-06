Information Security Officer

Our client in the CIT industry is looking for an Information Security Officer who will be Accountable to deliver upon the strategic direction that has been set in protecting the company tech and data. This includes being a key partner in the design of success factors, solutions and compliance.

Responsibilities:

Implement the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility

Execute Analysis & Planning Activities

Implement the Design for your Area of Responsibility

Implement & Execute on activities within your area of responsibility

Financial Management

Risk & Quality Management

Drive the proactive audit framework and compliance

Create awareness of IT Security good practices to the IT end user and technical community

People Management

Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale

Desired Skills:

Risk Management

Information Security Risk Management

ISACA

Security controls

CISA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position