Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Description:

The purpose of the role is to plan, design and implement the integration process. This includes creating documentation for the process so that future managers and engineers know how to solve potential issues.

This will also include test plan specifications and working with the client through analysis and design of the solution that is to be integrated.

What you will do:

Develop and implement solutions

Integrate applications across the enterprise units and departments.

Evaluate existing components or systems to determine integration requirements and ensure final solutions meet organisational needs.

Building out and upgrading existing and new Tibco infrastructure

Support DevOps/Continuous integration (CI/CD)

Code deployments following standard practices

Analyse and update Tibco code and configurations related to life-cycle and problem resolution

What you need to have:

Relevant Degree

4+ years’ experience in a similar role

Unix/Linux experience

Tibco experience

SmartWorx for orchestration experience

Oracle Weblogic and Redhat Jboss application servers and web servers

Experience managing an Enterprise Service Bus(ESB)

Experience with WebSphere administration

In-depth knowledge of J2EE framework applications to improve performance and stability

Skilled in configuration and automation technologies (Chef, Puppet, BladeLogic etc)

Experience with any scripting language like Bash, Perl, Python

Coding experience in Java, JSP, Servlet, J2EE and JavaScript

Strong knowledge and understanding of network technologies

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Unix

Linux

ESB

J2ee

Python

