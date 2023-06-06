Intermediate Software Developer (Office Based) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jun 6, 2023

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.
The purpose of the position:

  • The purpose of this position is to develop solutions through the involvement in various aspects of the software development lifecycle including requirements as capture, design, implementation, testing, installation, and support.
  • As an Intermediate Developer you will work with a team to acquire proper understanding of software requirements, deliverables, and timelines.

Duties:

  • Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.
  • Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.
  • Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching, and deploying established operations.
  • Verifies program operation by confirming tests.
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.
  • Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
  • Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance

Required Experience/ Qualifications:

  • National Diploma in Information Technologies or Equivalent.
  • 2-5 Years experience.

Experience with the following technologies:

  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • SQL
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • React
  • Flutter


Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • SQL
  • JavaScript
  • Software Development
  • React
  • CSS

