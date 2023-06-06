IT Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Data Analyst.

Requirements:

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Up to 3 years’ related experience.

Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools.

Ability to understand and translate business requirements.

Ability to analyze data and translate and apply results into data models that provide visibility to the business.

Well-founded problem-solving methodology.

MS SQL Server.

SQL Queries.

Power BI.

Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous).

Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc.).

Dimensional Modelling.

Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data.

Responsibilities:

Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and standard operating procedures are adhered to.

Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates.

Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively.

Adhere to source code management practices.

Adhere to quality assurance practices.

Improve products, processes, and tools.

Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools.

Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives.

Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.

Participate in design and implementation of data warehouse architecture.

Participate in design and implementation of ETL and integration strategies within data warehouse.

Take ownership of design and implementation of reliable and efficient data marts, data models, and star schemas for consumption in BI tools.

Assist BI developers in delivery of accurate, high-quality reports and dashboards.

Support on helpdesk tickets related to data warehouse failures or bugs.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

Dimensional Modelling

MS SQL

Data Warehousing Architecture

ETL Tools

SSIS

Power BI

