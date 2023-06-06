IT Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an IT Data Analyst.
Requirements:
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
- Up to 3 years’ related experience.
- Good understanding of data warehousing architecture and tools.
- Ability to understand and translate business requirements.
- Ability to analyze data and translate and apply results into data models that provide visibility to the business.
- Well-founded problem-solving methodology.
- MS SQL Server.
- SQL Queries.
- Power BI.
- Data Warehousing architecture and design (Ralph Kimball advantageous).
- Integration and ETL tools and methodologies (like SSIS, etc.).
- Dimensional Modelling.
- Analyzing and assessing quality and meaning of data.
Responsibilities:
- Plan and organize own tasks to ensure performance targets are met and standard operating procedures are adhered to.
- Participate and adhere to sprint plan objectives and estimates.
- Ensure quality of deliverables, processes and tooling are used effectively.
- Adhere to source code management practices.
- Adhere to quality assurance practices.
- Improve products, processes, and tools.
- Participate in innovation and evolution of products, processes and tools.
- Actively participate and contribute to continuous knowledge sharing initiatives.
- Actively participate and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
- Participate in design and implementation of data warehouse architecture.
- Participate in design and implementation of ETL and integration strategies within data warehouse.
- Take ownership of design and implementation of reliable and efficient data marts, data models, and star schemas for consumption in BI tools.
- Assist BI developers in delivery of accurate, high-quality reports and dashboards.
- Support on helpdesk tickets related to data warehouse failures or bugs.
