IT Desktop Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 6, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for resolving support requests as well as meeting customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands.
  • IT support staff work in a dynamic environment which provides service using tools such as Microsoft Teams, phone calls, via e-mail and in person.
  • Diagnose and resolve software and hardware incidents, including operating systems (Window) across a range of software applications.
  • Assist all users with any IT-related logged incidents.
  • Take ownership of issues, by carrying out problem analysis to implement temporary or permanent solutions with the aim of restoring service to the customer as soon as possible; escalating incidents to other support teams where necessary.
  • Accurately record, update and document requests using the IT Service Desk system.
  • Install and configure new IT equipment.
  • Resolve incidents and upgrade different types of software and hardware.
  • Maintain a first-class level of customer service ensuring that all customers are treated efficiently and in an appropriate manner.
  • Maintain excellent verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical colleagues at all levels in the organisation.
  • Be a highly motivated team player with the skills and ability to manage changing priorities.
  • Create, maintain, and publish relevant support documentation to assist all staff in the quick resolution of their incidents and service requests and enable users to become more self-sufficient.
  • This role requires the incumbent to be on standby and to work shifts (07:00 to 18:00).

Qualification and Experience

  • Matric
  • IT Diploma preferable
  • A+ (current) preferable
  • MSCE (current) preferable
  • 2 – 3 years’ related experience in a Desktop Support position with a good understanding of Windows 10.
  • Good understanding of Windows 11 is advantageous.
  • Good understanding of IT terminology.
  • Ability to work within a motivated team of technical specialists.
  • Team player.
  • Computer literacy (e.g., Microsoft O365, SCCM).
  • Understand the demands of a financial services environment, and the ability to work under pressure.
  • Reliable and committed.
  • Pays attention to detail.
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Work within defined procedures and standards.
  • Strong organisational skills (must be able to multi-task).
  • Client Management:
    • Manage client interaction and expectations.
    • Develop and foster client relationships.
    • Communicate effectively with clients.
    • Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and productivity

Knowledge and Skills

  • Client delivery and incident handling
  • Technologies
  • Reporting and administration
  • Collaboration
  • Problem Tracking Tools
  • Computer Installation
  • Compliance Monitoring
  • Computer Operations Knowledge
  • Information Reporting

Qualification and Experience

  • Degree or Diploma or Grade 12 with 2 to 3 years related experience.

Personal Attributes

  • Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
  • Decision quality – Contributing independently
  • Action orientated – Contributing independently
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing independently
  • Drives results – Contributing independently
  • Customer focus – Contributing independently

Core Competencies

  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
  • Customer focus – Contributing independently
  • Drives results – Contributing independently
  • Collaborates – Contributing independently
  • Being resilient – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support
  • Windows 11
  • Computer literacy (e.g.
  • Microsoft O365
  • SCCM).
  • financial services environment

