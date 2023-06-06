IT Desktop Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:
- Responsible for resolving support requests as well as meeting customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands.
- IT support staff work in a dynamic environment which provides service using tools such as Microsoft Teams, phone calls, via e-mail and in person.
- Diagnose and resolve software and hardware incidents, including operating systems (Window) across a range of software applications.
- Assist all users with any IT-related logged incidents.
- Take ownership of issues, by carrying out problem analysis to implement temporary or permanent solutions with the aim of restoring service to the customer as soon as possible; escalating incidents to other support teams where necessary.
- Accurately record, update and document requests using the IT Service Desk system.
- Install and configure new IT equipment.
- Resolve incidents and upgrade different types of software and hardware.
- Maintain a first-class level of customer service ensuring that all customers are treated efficiently and in an appropriate manner.
- Maintain excellent verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical colleagues at all levels in the organisation.
- Be a highly motivated team player with the skills and ability to manage changing priorities.
- Create, maintain, and publish relevant support documentation to assist all staff in the quick resolution of their incidents and service requests and enable users to become more self-sufficient.
- This role requires the incumbent to be on standby and to work shifts (07:00 to 18:00).
Qualification and Experience
- Matric
- IT Diploma preferable
- A+ (current) preferable
- MSCE (current) preferable
- 2 – 3 years’ related experience in a Desktop Support position with a good understanding of Windows 10.
- Good understanding of Windows 11 is advantageous.
- Good understanding of IT terminology.
- Ability to work within a motivated team of technical specialists.
- Team player.
- Computer literacy (e.g., Microsoft O365, SCCM).
- Understand the demands of a financial services environment, and the ability to work under pressure.
- Reliable and committed.
- Pays attention to detail.
- Good interpersonal skills
- Work within defined procedures and standards.
- Strong organisational skills (must be able to multi-task).
- Client Management:
- Manage client interaction and expectations.
- Develop and foster client relationships.
- Communicate effectively with clients.
- Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and productivity
Knowledge and Skills
- Client delivery and incident handling
- Technologies
- Reporting and administration
- Collaboration
- Problem Tracking Tools
- Computer Installation
- Compliance Monitoring
- Computer Operations Knowledge
- Information Reporting
Qualification and Experience
- Degree or Diploma or Grade 12 with 2 to 3 years related experience.
Personal Attributes
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
- Decision quality – Contributing independently
- Action orientated – Contributing independently
- Optimises work processes – Contributing independently
- Drives results – Contributing independently
- Customer focus – Contributing independently
Core Competencies
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
- Customer focus – Contributing independently
- Drives results – Contributing independently
- Collaborates – Contributing independently
- Being resilient – Contributing independently
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Windows 11
- Computer literacy (e.g.
- Microsoft O365
- SCCM).
- financial services environment