IT Development Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The Development Manager’s role is to manage the development team, with special focus on Project Planning and Scoping. Take ownership of release processes and manage the team’s capacity. Reporting to stakeholders and senior management as well as giving advice on our tech stacks.

Requirements:

Competencies

Strategic Conceptual Thinker

Excellent People Management & Leadership Skills

Project Management skills (Planning & Organising)

Communication (English & Afrikaans)

Problem Solving & Analytical Thinking

Able to make informed and timeous decisions

Good Presentation Skills

A good understanding of Dev Ops (With CI / CD and GIT)

Qualifications

Relevant degree or diploma in IT Development or Computer Science

Master’s degree in business administration will be highly advantageous

Certificate in Project Management will be beneficial.

Experience

Minimum of 10 years IT experience in software development (skills matrix to be provided)

Minimum of 5 years Management experience overseeing a team of developers.

Responsibilities

Managing Relationships

To manage the relationship between our First-Line support team, Developers, IT Technical staff and Business Operations.

To develop and maintain in-house systems that are vital to our daily operations and as such our Operations Team needs to be treated as a customer.

Take responsibility in managing operational expectations and shielding the development team from direct requests.

Project Planning and Scoping

To manage the Project Planning and the Project Scoping process

Liaise with operational Project Managers to create visibility on upcoming projects as well as current projects.

Work closely with our Operational Teams to ensure that we scope technical / software solutions to their daily problems and then correctly plan this into the development backlog and manage the expectations with the Operational Project Managers.

Process Management and Control

Ensure the development process is executed, identify gaps in the process, communicate and executes any changes that are required in the process.

Technology Knowledge and Execution

Have a solid understanding of Software Standards and methodologies.

Have a good understanding of technical trends with current and future developments to assist in making informed decisions on our Tech Stacks as well as how we are executing our development processes.

Quality Control and Automated Tests

Ensure that the Quality Control team is kept in the loop with upcoming releases and developments as well as be involved in ensuring that we are implementing linting and unit tests on our new developments.

Managing Releases

Manage the release cycles for each product and work closely with the team to manage expectations, capacity, and prioritization of tasks to ensure that we are effectively releasing our products.

Ensure that release notes and repositories are properly tagged and created.

Ensure that the teams have a roll-back plan on release day and employ proper release governance before and after a release to production.

People Management

Oversee performance management, recruitment, training & development and retention of staff in line with HR practices and policies

Provide leadership and guidance to coach, motivate, and lead teams to execute the business vision and strategy

Facilitate team building and change management interventions

Manage succession planning and upskilling of the team

Manage timesheets and leave planning

Desired Skills:

Dev Ops+

CI / CD

GIT

IT Development Manager

