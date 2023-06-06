IT Engineer

- Deploying and maintaining endpoint security solutions such as anti-virus, anti-malware, and intrusion detection/prevention systems
- Monitoring computer systems and networks for security breaches, incidents, and vulnerabilities
- Responding to security incidents, and initiating appropriate measures to contain and mitigate the damage
- Raising awareness among employees and other stakeholders about security threats, best practices, and policies
- Delivering cyber security awareness training to the organisation using a product like KnowBe4
- Evaluating the effectiveness of cyber security awareness training, including assessing the knowledge and skills acquired by staff, and identifying areas for improvement.
- Ensuring that all staff members complete cyber security awareness training on a regular basis and that training records are maintained and reported on.
- Communicating the importance of cyber security awareness training to staff members, encouraging participation, and providing feedback on the results of the training.
- Installing, testing, and configuring hardware and software, including operating systems, drivers, applications, and utilities, on desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.
- Troubleshooting technical issues related to desktops, laptops, printers, videoconferencing and peripherals, and providing timely resolution to minimize downtime.
- Conducting regular maintenance activities such as updates, patches, and backups to ensure optimal performance of desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.
- Providing end-user support, including user training, documentation, and communication to ensure that users can effectively use desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.
- Certificate in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 5)
- 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite and other job-specific software systems).
- Microsoft Client Operating Systems
Desired Skills:
- End User Support
- Information Systems
- Troubleshooting
About The Employer:
Our client within the automotive industry is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a IT Engineer.