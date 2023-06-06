IT Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Deploying and maintaining endpoint security solutions such as anti-virus, anti-malware, and intrusion detection/prevention systems

Monitoring computer systems and networks for security breaches, incidents, and vulnerabilities

Responding to security incidents, and initiating appropriate measures to contain and mitigate the damage

Raising awareness among employees and other stakeholders about security threats, best practices, and policies

Delivering cyber security awareness training to the organisation using a product like KnowBe4

Evaluating the effectiveness of cyber security awareness training, including assessing the knowledge and skills acquired by staff, and identifying areas for improvement.

Ensuring that all staff members complete cyber security awareness training on a regular basis and that training records are maintained and reported on.

Communicating the importance of cyber security awareness training to staff members, encouraging participation, and providing feedback on the results of the training.

Installing, testing, and configuring hardware and software, including operating systems, drivers, applications, and utilities, on desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.

Troubleshooting technical issues related to desktops, laptops, printers, videoconferencing and peripherals, and providing timely resolution to minimize downtime.

Conducting regular maintenance activities such as updates, patches, and backups to ensure optimal performance of desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.

Providing end-user support, including user training, documentation, and communication to ensure that users can effectively use desktops, laptops, scanners, and printers.

Certificate in Information Technology or related fields (NQF 5)

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite and other job-specific software systems).

Microsoft Client Operating Systems

End User Support

Information Systems

Troubleshooting

Our client within the automotive industry is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a IT Engineer.

