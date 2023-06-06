Junior Analyst at Just Share Non-Profit Organisation – Western Cape Kenilworth

Just Share NPC is a non-profit shareholder activism organisation using responsible investment and sustainable finance to drive urgent action to combat climate change and reduce inequality. We are looking for a junior analyst to work with our climate and inequality teams.

Position summary

The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the climate and inequality teams with research and analysis related to key ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues relevant to South African listed companies. This work will contribute to AGM activism and the preparation of Just Share’s reports, investor briefings, rankings, media releases and other publications.

Personal attributes

Just Share is a young, innovative NGO working at the cutting edge of corporate accountability, climate action and inequality initiatives in South Africa. We are a small team with a big workload, and we’re looking for a junior analyst who is committed to making a contribution to a more inclusive, low-carbon economy.

The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic, flexible, and professional individual who is excited by the opportunity to learn about the rapidly evolving ESG space and how to use research and analysis to support activism and advocacy aimed at climate action and reducing inequality.

Minimum requirements

Interest in and willingness to commit to Just Share’s vision, mission and values.

A postgraduate qualification in economics, development studies, finance, law, natural sciences, or other relevant field and at least 2 years of post-graduate professional experience.

Good research and analysis skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in the use of MS Office.

Essential job functions

Conducting independent research and analysis of ESG issues impacting listed entities in South Africa, and of the implementation of legal requirements and voluntary commitments in relation to those issues.

Tracking and assimilating local and global developments in responsible investment and shareholder activism.

Research & support for the preparation of rankings, reports, investor briefings, case notes, media releases and articles for publication in the print media.

Research & support for attendance at corporate AGMs.

Salary

The salary range for the position is R207 786 – R346 310 (total cost to company). The salary offered to the successful candidate will depend on factors including qualifications, experience and level of expertise.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying and your qualifications and experience meet our minimum requirements, please send a CV to Pat Stewart at [Email Address Removed].

Please note that only candidates shortlisted for interviews will be contacted.

Applications close: 26 June 2023

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

Research skills

Learn more/Apply for this position