Project Manager

We are searching for Project Manager to join our company on a perm opportunity.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Activity and resource planning to meet the project scope and key deliverables.

Organizing and motivating a project team with clear and

decisive plans

decisive plans Controlling time management by setting realistic deadlines and communicate it to all role-players

Cost estimating and developing the budget to meet the project constraints within allocated budget

Ensuring customer satisfaction by minimizing uncertainty with clear communications in a timeously fashion.

Analyzing and managing project risk daily

Monitoring and reporting progress to internal and external clients

Managing reports and necessary documentation for the successful completion of the project

Work with vendors

Ensure quality control is meet or exceeded as per company policies

Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered too as per project

requirements

Preferred Qualification:

National Senior Certificate or equivalent

National Diploma: Telecommunications or equivalent

Project Management Professional

Network Related Course – A+ N+ CCNA

Business Certification

Advanced Proficiency in Office 365 suite

Project Management

Wireless Communication

Wireless Security

Experience Required:

Function related experience: 5 years

Leading teams: 5 years

Project experience: 5 years

5 years in Wireless and Digital Radio Communication experience in the mining industry non negotiable

5 years in Health and Safety

5 years in installing and maintain Solar and Battery backup systems

5 years in IT (Microsoft Office 365 and basic network configuration)

5 years relevant operational and management experience

in business and IT Service Management

Work environment:

Office and site visits

Physical demands:

Traveling will be required from time to time.

Travel:

Traveling be required from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

