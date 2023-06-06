Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are searching for Project Manager to join our company on a perm opportunity.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Activity and resource planning to meet the project scope and key deliverables.
- Organizing and motivating a project team with clear and
decisive plans
- Controlling time management by setting realistic deadlines and communicate it to all role-players
- Cost estimating and developing the budget to meet the project constraints within allocated budget
- Ensuring customer satisfaction by minimizing uncertainty with clear communications in a timeously fashion.
- Analyzing and managing project risk daily
- Monitoring and reporting progress to internal and external clients
- Managing reports and necessary documentation for the successful completion of the project
- Work with vendors
- Ensure quality control is meet or exceeded as per company policies
- Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered too as per project
requirements
Preferred Qualification:
- National Senior Certificate or equivalent
- National Diploma: Telecommunications or equivalent
- Project Management Professional
- Network Related Course – A+ N+ CCNA
- Business Certification
- Advanced Proficiency in Office 365 suite
- Project Management
- Wireless Communication
- Wireless Security
Experience Required:
- Function related experience: 5 years
- Leading teams: 5 years
- Project experience: 5 years
- 5 years in Wireless and Digital Radio Communication experience in the mining industry non negotiable
- 5 years in Health and Safety
- 5 years in installing and maintain Solar and Battery backup systems
- 5 years in IT (Microsoft Office 365 and basic network configuration)
- 5 years relevant operational and management experience
in business and IT Service Management
Work environment:
- Office and site visits
Physical demands:
- Traveling will be required from time to time.
Travel:
- Traveling be required from time to time.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML