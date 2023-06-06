Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 6, 2023

We are searching for Project Manager to join our company on a perm opportunity.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Activity and resource planning to meet the project scope and key deliverables.

  • Organizing and motivating a project team with clear and
    decisive plans

  • Controlling time management by setting realistic deadlines and communicate it to all role-players

  • Cost estimating and developing the budget to meet the project constraints within allocated budget

  • Ensuring customer satisfaction by minimizing uncertainty with clear communications in a timeously fashion.

  • Analyzing and managing project risk daily

  • Monitoring and reporting progress to internal and external clients

  • Managing reports and necessary documentation for the successful completion of the project

  • Work with vendors

  • Ensure quality control is meet or exceeded as per company policies

  • Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered too as per project
    requirements

Preferred Qualification:

  • National Senior Certificate or equivalent

  • National Diploma: Telecommunications or equivalent

  • Project Management Professional

  • Network Related Course – A+ N+ CCNA

  • Business Certification

  • Advanced Proficiency in Office 365 suite

  • Project Management

  • Wireless Communication

  • Wireless Security

Experience Required:

  • Function related experience: 5 years

  • Leading teams: 5 years

  • Project experience: 5 years

  • 5 years in Wireless and Digital Radio Communication experience in the mining industry non negotiable

  • 5 years in Health and Safety

  • 5 years in installing and maintain Solar and Battery backup systems

  • 5 years in IT (Microsoft Office 365 and basic network configuration)

  • 5 years relevant operational and management experience
    in business and IT Service Management

Work environment:

  • Office and site visits

Physical demands:

  • Traveling will be required from time to time.

Travel:

  • Traveling be required from time to time.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position