SAP Business Analyst: Finance & Controlling – Gauteng Jet Park

Jun 6, 2023

Proudly South African my client has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.

My client is looking for a SAP Business Analyst with Finance and Controlling experience to join their team!

This amazing opportunity is fully on-site. They have two offices, i.e. Jet Park(Gauteng) and Richards Bay.

Requirements:

  • Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
  • Application Systems development.
  • Presentation of SAP FI Software.
  • Project Management.
  • Report Writing.
  • SAP FI/CO Background.
  • Understanding of SAP FI/CO module principles, controls, and business processes.
  • Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query).

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • SAP FI
  • SAP CO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

