SAP Business Analyst: Finance & Controlling – Gauteng Jet Park

Proudly South African my client has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.

My client is looking for a SAP Business Analyst with Finance and Controlling experience to join their team!

This amazing opportunity is fully on-site. They have two offices, i.e. Jet Park(Gauteng) and Richards Bay.

Requirements:

Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.

Application Systems development.

Presentation of SAP FI Software.

Project Management.

Report Writing.

SAP FI/CO Background.

Understanding of SAP FI/CO module principles, controls, and business processes.

Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query).

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SAP FI

SAP CO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

