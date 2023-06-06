SAP Business Analyst: Finance & Controlling – Gauteng Jet Park

Proudly South African my client has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.
My client is looking for a SAP Business Analyst with Finance and Controlling experience to join their team!
This amazing opportunity is fully on-site. They have two offices, i.e. Jet Park(Gauteng) and Richards Bay.
Requirements:
- Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
- Application Systems development.
- Presentation of SAP FI Software.
- Project Management.
- Report Writing.
- SAP FI/CO Background.
- Understanding of SAP FI/CO module principles, controls, and business processes.
- Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query).
Let’s get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- SAP FI
- SAP CO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years