SAP Maintenance Plant Business Analysts – Eastern Cape East London

Talented Business Analysts required to support within our Plant Maintenance based SAP solution. These individuals will be fully responsible for daily product operations and support.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

General product environment coordination

Scrum management and general requirement management

Ticket and task prioritisation

Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Maintenance product scope

Requirement gathering, analysis and advising

Strong Project Management skills

Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration

Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions

Responsible for documentation

Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support

Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Willingness to handle problem and incident management – E2E

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with SAP PM (Plant Maintenance)

Must have minimum of 5 years config within SAP space

Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme,

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP PM (Plant Maintenance)

Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous

SAP S/4 HANA

SAP CBTA

HP ALM

IT Development and Systems Knowledge

5 years config within SAP space

Information Technology

SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites

Agile

Scrum

SAP ABAP

SAP PM (Plant Maintenance)

5 to 10 years

Degree

Luxury and commercial vehicle automotive brand.

