SAP Materials Management Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jun 6, 2023

Description:

Talented Business Analysts required to support within our Plant Maintenance based SAP solution. These individuals will be fully responsible for daily product operations and support.

Job Requirements

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • General product environment coordination
  • Scrum management and general requirement management
  • Ticket and task prioritisation
  • Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Maintenance product scope
  • Requirement gathering, analysis and advising
  • Strong Project Management skills
  • Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration
  • Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions
  • Responsible for documentation
  • Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office
  • Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work a 3 shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
  • Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

  • Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience
  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management – E2E
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with SAP MM
  • Must have minimum of 5 years config within SAP space
  • Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme,
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM
  • Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,
  • Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SAP S/4 HANA
  • SAP MM
  • SAP CBTA
  • HP ALM
  • IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • 5 years config within SAP space
  • Information Technology
  • SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • SAP ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Luxury and commercial vehicle automotive brand.

