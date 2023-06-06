Senior Automation Test Analyst – Midrand – Contract (Hybrid) – Up to R600 per hour at E – merge IT Recruitment

Embark on an exciting journey with a renowned luxury vehicle company that excels in blending traditional values with modern technology. This esteemed company is actively seeking a passionate and determined Senior Automation Test Analyst to join their team of forward-thinking professionals.

You will play a crucial part in shaping the future success of the business and propelling it to new heights. Collaborating with global teams, you will have the opportunity to utilize cutting-edge systems and revolutionary technologies to develop innovative products that will make an impact.

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled chance to take your career to the next level! The possibilities for growth and advancement are limitless.

Experience with the following technologies is important:

Min 6 years of manual test experience and execution.

Min 4 years of automation test experience and execution.

Security and reliability test experience.

Test tool experience (JIRA, ALM, Selenium, Serenity, Cucumber, Performance Centre)

Qualifications needed:

IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

JAVA

AWS

Web and digital project experience.

Agile working experience.

Desired Skills:

Jira

ALM

Selenium

