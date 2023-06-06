Senior Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career advancement.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

Test script generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution and recording.

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy.

Test status updates.

Test closure activities.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Develop and implement test automation frameworks.

Ensuring data quality in the test environments.

Monitoring of the test environment status e.g., data quality, scheduled and unscheduled downtimes, performance, and readiness.

Provide technical leadership and support the creation of complex tests.

Advise the customer on innovative testing products and solutions.

Improve quality practices across functional and non-functional testing.

Support the strategic direction of our Continuous Testing and Assurance Practice

Running of the technical Community of Practice.

Review the scripting from the QA Engineers and ensure our agreed standards are met and maintained.

Ensure the infrastructure needed for our technical testing solutions is in good working order, fit for purpose, and used efficiently.

Install applications and databases relevant to automation and manage access to automation infrastructure and code repository.

Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.

Gather requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop the best automation solutions.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

