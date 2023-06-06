Senior Business Analyst

Candidate Requirements

Understand CSV and prepare for relevant GxP activities

Prepare activities for operational take-on of the solution during the various phases of implementation Engage various teams to ensure that the service design is correctly implemented

Ensure solution implementation caters for all business requirements

Ensure that all business requirements are continuously reviewed and updated if required during the lifecycle of the project

Be able to facilitate workshops for information Gathering

Benefit realization documentation against the Business Case

Give input to all relevant project activities related towards project success are successfully captured in relevant project artefacts

Ensure that validation of system is done in accordance with qualification guideline and all activities are completed in accordance with the agreed validation methodology

Ensure systems integration activities are identified, agreed, captured and successfully implemented Ensure relevant platform activities (ServiceNow) are identified and the impact thereof understood, captured, and agreed by the ServiceNow platform team

Key integration to ServiceNow as the source for all IT activities

Work with Service Providers, supplier and other consultants in Group Digital Technology

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing or related field required

8 years of business analysis experience, with a strong background in IT and Business Process Management required

Required experience in the Business Analysis competency with previous experience of services/projects delivered in a multi-national enterprise

Previous experience of GxP and computer systems validation

Sufficient knowledge of the ServiceNow platform preferred

Knowledge of electronic quality management systems preferred

Basic Understanding of ITIL Processes

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

ITIL

Project Management

CRM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

