Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

We are looking for a versatile Senior Business Analyst ready to excel in a hybrid working world with a sharp eye for opportunity and a deep understanding of business dynamics to bridge the gap between strategy and execution
Please see the job specifications below
Candidate Requirements
- Understand CSV and prepare for relevant GxP activities
- Prepare activities for operational take-on of the solution during the various phases of implementation Engage various teams to ensure that the service design is correctly implemented
- Ensure solution implementation caters for all business requirements
- Ensure that all business requirements are continuously reviewed and updated if required during the lifecycle of the project
- Be able to facilitate workshops for information Gathering
- Benefit realization documentation against the Business Case
- Give input to all relevant project activities related towards project success are successfully captured in relevant project artefacts
- Ensure that validation of system is done in accordance with qualification guideline and all activities are completed in accordance with the agreed validation methodology
- Ensure systems integration activities are identified, agreed, captured and successfully implemented Ensure relevant platform activities (ServiceNow) are identified and the impact thereof understood, captured, and agreed by the ServiceNow platform team
- Key integration to ServiceNow as the source for all IT activities
- Work with Service Providers, supplier and other consultants in Group Digital Technology
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing or related field required
- 8 years of business analysis experience, with a strong background in IT and Business Process Management required
- Required experience in the Business Analysis competency with previous experience of services/projects delivered in a multi-national enterprise
- Previous experience of GxP and computer systems validation
- Sufficient knowledge of the ServiceNow platform preferred
- Knowledge of electronic quality management systems preferred
- Basic Understanding of ITIL Processes
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- ITIL
- Project Management
- CRM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree