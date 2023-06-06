Senior Business Analyst – SAP FI/CO – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analysing and supporting the implementation of new systems within our business. You will use your financial modelling experience to support strategic initiatives by understanding how these affect the overall performance of the business. You will analyse large volumes of data to understand where we are now and make recommendations on future areas that need attention.

Requirements:

Experience as a member of a project team pursuant to software development

Coordinate development, testing and implementation of solution

Interface between IT support team and Business

Participate in Management meetings as system and business process representative

Take ownership of any IT or system related issue that may threaten the SAP Concur system

Join working teams (IT, Finance, HR, and PUD) as SAP Concur system representative

Technical research of root cause of problems in SAP Concur and related business processes

Development and thorough documentation of sustainable solution in a manner that it can be implemented and maintained

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field required

SAP certification in one of the following modules: FI, CO, MM, HR

5 years’ experience in business analysis with any of these modules

At least 2 years of experience in business analysis in a SAP environment

Proficiency in business process design and implementation

Intermediate proficiency in MS Office usage (excel, Word etc.)

Desired Skills:

SAP CONCUR

IT

Finance

SAP FI

HR

PUD

Business Analyst

SAP CO

SAP MM

Sap Hr

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

