Senior Business Analyst – SAP FI/CO

As a Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analysing and supporting the implementation of new systems within our business. You will use your financial modelling experience to support strategic initiatives by understanding how these affect the overall performance of the business. You will analyse large volumes of data to understand where we are now and make recommendations on future areas that need attention.
Requirements:
- Coordinate development, testing and implementation of solution
- Interface between IT support team and Business
- Participate in Management meetings as system and business process representative
- Take ownership of any IT or system related issue that may threaten the SAP Concur system
- Join working teams (IT, Finance, HR, and PUD) as SAP Concur system representative
- Technical research of root cause of problems in SAP Concur and related business processes
- Development and thorough documentation of sustainable solution in a manner that it can be implemented and maintained
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field required
- SAP certification in one of the following modules: FI, CO, MM, HR
- 5 years’ experience in business analysis with any of these modules
- At least 2 years of experience in business analysis in a SAP environment
- Proficiency in business process design and implementation
- Experience as a member of a project team pursuant to software development
- Intermediate proficiency in MS Office usage (excel, Word etc.)
Desired Skills:
- SAP CONCUR
- IT
- Finance
- SAP FI
- HR
- PUD
- Business Analyst
- SAP CO
- SAP MM
- Sap Hr
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years