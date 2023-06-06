Senior Project Manager at Kwena

My client, a leading software development company that delivers innovative software and hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), is looking for a Senior Project Manager with telecommunications experience, to join their team in Centurion, Pretoria.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible.

Reporting to the Chief Programme Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of complex and highly technical solutions within the telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities, and heavy industries. They will lead cross-functional teams, co-ordinate resources, and ensure project objectives are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. In addition, they will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, external vendors, and customers to drive project success, as well as manage projects encompassing POC/POV (Proof of Concepts/Proof of Value) and mass IoT solution rollouts.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Project leadership: Take ownership of multiple IoT projects simultaneously, leading and inspiring cross- functional teams to achieve project goals and Influence and engage at an executive level.

Project planning: Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, schedules / timeline, budget, resource allocation, risk assessment, and mitigation strategies, considering the unique requirements of POC/POV initiatives and mass IoT solution rollouts. Responsible for project initiation and mobilisation. Overall responsibility for project demand and resource

Stakeholder management: Engage and collaborate with internal teams, external partners, customers, and vendors to ensure clear communication, alignment of objectives, and successful project

Technical expertise: Utilise your strong technical background and understanding of IoT technologies and architectures to effectively manage project

Project scope management: Manage the project scope, which includes as a minimum:

Hardware solutions and deployment

Software development and deployment

Integration

Unit and E2E testing

UI/UX

Data analytics and reporting

Cyber security

Service management

Training enablement

Supply chain and logistics

SHEQ management

Budgets

Resource management

Regulatory compliance

Risk management: Identify potential risks and issues, proactively develop contingency plans, and drive mitigation strategies to ensure project

Quality assurance: Ensure project deliverables meet the highest standards of quality through rigorous testing, validation, and adherence to industry best practices.

Budget management: Full responsibility for managing the project revenue, costs and ensuring Responsible for invoicing, purchase requisitions, resource effort management and all change management requests.

Project governance and documentation: Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation, including project charter, proposals, contracts, customer requirement definition, statement of work, high / low level designs, project plans, project success criteria, change requests, delivery acceptance certificate, invoicing, purchase requisitions, status reports, steerco, work-stream, and daily meeting minutes and other project-related artefacts. All artefacts to be managed via com as primary PPM Tool.

Continuous improvement: Drive process improvements, knowledge sharing, and lessons learned sessions to enhance project management practices and increase operational

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.

Diploma or Degree in Project Management.

PMI certification advantageous

Agile certification advantageous

3 to 5 years of experience as a Systems Engineer, or Technical /Solution Architect.

7 to 10 years of experience as a Senior Project Manager, successfully leading and delivering complex technical / IoT projects.

Must have experience in the industry such as telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities, and heavy industry.

Experience in both technology rollout or delivery and operations (plan, build, operate)

Knowledge and skills:

Project Management methodologies: Proficiency in project management methodologies such as PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge), Prince2 (Projects in Controlled Environments), and Agile is vital.

Technical acumen: A solid understanding of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, architectures, and industry trends is crucial. This includes familiarity with IoT platforms, connectivity options (e.g., cellular, Wi-Fi, LPWAN), infrastructure, databases, APIs, edge computing, sensor technologies, UI/UX, AI/ML, and cloud-based solutions (public and private).

Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills

Strong understanding of Financial Management

PPM Tools: Microsoft Project, com would be advantageous

Solution and delivery driven while ensuring customer experience

Takes extreme ownership

Desired Skills:

IoT

UI

UX

ML

AI

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

