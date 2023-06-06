Senior Project Manager (Solar) – Gauteng Centurion

Help Power the World with Solar Energy, Apply Now!

Is this you?

You love a mixture between office-based roles and being on site. You’re able to work flexible hours and take pride in your work. You’re a passionate leader who can manage multiple projects and you work happily with people of all levels.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a project manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the entire project execution process from start to finish. This includes managing various aspects such as design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning. You will need to develop and maintain project plans, schedules, and budgets to ensure that deliverables are completed on time, within budget, and meet the required quality standards.

Risk management is also a critical aspect of your role, where you will need to identify and manage potential risks, issues, and change requests, escalating them as necessary. To keep stakeholders informed, you will need to monitor project progress and provide regular updates.

You will lead project meetings, including kickoff meetings, progress meetings, and closeout meetings, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, such as engineering teams, subcontractors, clients, and vendors. Safety and quality compliance are also essential to your role, and you will need to identify opportunities for process improvements and best practices while preparing and submitting project reports as required. You’ll love this role as it’s an opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of commercial, industrial and utility scale projects.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be part of a leading solar energy company located in Pretoria. They specialize in designing and installing high-quality solar systems for both residential and commercial clients. With a team of experienced professionals and a focus on customer satisfaction, the organisation has established a reputation for excellence in the industry. They use the latest technology and equipment to deliver reliable, efficient, and long-lasting solar solutions that help their clients save money on energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.

What you’ll need

You will need to have a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, construction management, or a related field, along with a minimum of 4 years of experience in project management. You should have a strong understanding of solar PV technology and industry trends, and a proven track record of delivering projects on time, within budget, and meeting the required quality standards. Effective communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills are essential, as you will be managing subcontractors and vendors and coordinating with internal and external stakeholders.

You should be able to handle multiple projects simultaneously and have proficiency in project management tools and software, such as Microsoft Project. Familiarity with safety and quality standards such as OSHA and ISO is also required. Possessing a PMP or other relevant certification is considered a plus for this role.

What you’ll get

You will get the opportunity to take ownership for a multitude of projects, work with an excellent team and be based in an organisation that sees you as more than a number and values what you can do. Not to mention a great package and the opportunity to travel across South Africa.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position