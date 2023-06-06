Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in ICT seeks to develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability. Responsible for providing in depth analysis and technical input on a broad-based set of challenges across the Technology landscape. Provide technical leadership to level 1 and level 2 developers.
Desired Skills:
- Unit testing frameworks
- Web Applications Development
- Development Of Web Services
- Object-oriented programming
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
